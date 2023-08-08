On Tuesday, Cam Gallagher (.111 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .132 with five doubles and four walks.

Gallagher has gotten a hit in 12 of 41 games this season (29.3%), including three multi-hit games (7.3%).

In 41 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In four games this year (9.8%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (14.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 22 .102 AVG .154 .137 OBP .188 .122 SLG .215 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 14/2 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings