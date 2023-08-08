The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (hitting .115 in his past 10 games, with two RBI), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .194 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has homered in three games this year (3.8%), homering in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has had an RBI in 15 games this year (19.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 79 games (21.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .233 AVG .159 .268 OBP .207 .342 SLG .205 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 18 RBI 6 38/6 K/BB 37/8 1 SB 2

