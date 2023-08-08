Tuesday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (64-50) and the Cleveland Guardians (54-59) clashing at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 8.

The Blue Jays will call on Yusei Kikuchi (9-3) versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (7-2).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have come away with 17 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win five times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (458 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

