Guardians vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (64-50) and the Cleveland Guardians (54-59) clashing at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 8.
The Blue Jays will call on Yusei Kikuchi (9-3) versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (7-2).
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Guardians have come away with 17 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has come away with a win five times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (458 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|@ Astros
|L 3-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Ronel Blanco
|August 4
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Logan Allen vs Mike Clevinger
|August 5
|White Sox
|L 7-4
|Noah Syndergaard vs Michael Kopech
|August 6
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Xzavion Curry vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 7
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Gavin Williams vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 8
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Yusei Kikuchi
|August 9
|Blue Jays
|-
|Logan Allen vs Kevin Gausman
|August 10
|Blue Jays
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Alek Manoah
|August 11
|@ Rays
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Civale
|August 12
|@ Rays
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 13
|@ Rays
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Eflin
