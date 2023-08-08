Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays face Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 84 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.

The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 458 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Cleveland averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.276 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (7-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has seven quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Tanner Bibee Ronel Blanco 8/4/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Home Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 8/5/2023 White Sox L 7-4 Home Noah Syndergaard Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Xzavion Curry Jesse Scholtens 8/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays - Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah 8/11/2023 Rays - Away - Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Williams Tyler Glasnow 8/13/2023 Rays - Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin

