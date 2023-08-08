How to Watch the Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays face Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 84 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.
- The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 458 (4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Cleveland averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.276 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Bibee (7-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- He has seven quality starts in 17 chances this season.
- Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Astros
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Ronel Blanco
|8/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|8/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-4
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Michael Kopech
|8/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Kevin Gausman
|8/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Alek Manoah
|8/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Civale
|8/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Eflin
