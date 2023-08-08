The Toronto Blue Jays (64-50) and the Cleveland Guardians (54-59) will clash on Tuesday, August 8 at Progressive Field, with Yusei Kikuchi starting for the Blue Jays and Tanner Bibee taking the mound for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +115 moneyline odds. An 8-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (9-3, 3.67 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (7-2, 3.14 ERA)

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Guardians and Blue Jays matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (+115), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Guardians are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 42, or 56.8%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a 25-20 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in 17, or 37.8%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious five times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Cam Gallagher 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+280)

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Cam Gallagher 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+280)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.