Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets available when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Progressive Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 122 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .286/.358/.495 slash line on the season.

Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 4 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 38 RBI (122 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .271/.343/.375 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Astros Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Kikuchi Stats

Yusei Kikuchi (9-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 23rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Kikuchi will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 27th, 1.275 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Aug. 2 6.0 6 1 1 3 1 at Dodgers Jul. 26 6.0 7 1 1 8 2 at Mariners Jul. 21 5.1 5 0 0 8 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 16 4.2 2 2 1 4 3 at White Sox Jul. 6 5.0 8 4 4 4 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has collected 112 hits with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.339/.444 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 109 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .252/.322/.387 slash line on the season.

Springer heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with three doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 4-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 at Red Sox Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

