Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .270.
- Vierling enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (54 of 88), with at least two hits 22 times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (6.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has had an RBI in 16 games this year (18.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.227
|AVG
|.309
|.301
|OBP
|.356
|.307
|SLG
|.461
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|26/15
|K/BB
|38/10
|3
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.231 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.
