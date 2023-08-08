Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .239 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
- In 64 of 108 games this season (59.3%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 108 games this year.
- Straw has driven home a run in 17 games this season (15.7%), including more than one RBI in 2.8% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (32.4%), including six games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.214
|AVG
|.261
|.276
|OBP
|.327
|.280
|SLG
|.314
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|10
|39/15
|K/BB
|40/18
|3
|SB
|10
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi (9-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.67), 39th in WHIP (1.275), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.