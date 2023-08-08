Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nick Maton (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Twins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .173 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- Maton has picked up a hit in 39.1% of his 87 games this season, with multiple hits in 8.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least one run 27 times this season (31.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.147
|AVG
|.198
|.284
|OBP
|.302
|.224
|SLG
|.388
|5
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|19
|32/21
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), 30th in WHIP (1.231), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
