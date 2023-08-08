Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Oscar Gonzalez (batting .290 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .218.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (16 of 32), Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In four games this season, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 32 games so far this season.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.217
|AVG
|.218
|.265
|OBP
|.246
|.304
|SLG
|.309
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi (9-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.67), 39th in WHIP (1.275), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
