On Tuesday, Oscar Gonzalez (batting .290 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .218.

In 50.0% of his games this season (16 of 32), Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in just one game this season.

In four games this season, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 32 games so far this season.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .217 AVG .218 .265 OBP .246 .304 SLG .309 3 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

