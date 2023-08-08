Riley Greene -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .299 with 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Greene has recorded a hit in 57 of 76 games this season (75.0%), including 23 multi-hit games (30.3%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (11.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Greene has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.

He has scored in 36 of 76 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .345 AVG .253 .394 OBP .335 .507 SLG .418 14 XBH 13 4 HR 5 12 RBI 13 47/12 K/BB 43/17 3 SB 3

