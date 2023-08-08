On Tuesday, Steven Kwan (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 120th in slugging.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.5% of his 111 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (4.5%), homering in 1% of his chances at the plate.

In 22.5% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year (49.5%), including 12 multi-run games (10.8%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .259 AVG .282 .346 OBP .340 .353 SLG .396 16 XBH 18 2 HR 3 14 RBI 24 33/28 K/BB 23/21 8 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings