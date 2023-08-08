Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Steven Kwan (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 120th in slugging.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.5% of his 111 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (4.5%), homering in 1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22.5% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year (49.5%), including 12 multi-run games (10.8%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.259
|AVG
|.282
|.346
|OBP
|.340
|.353
|SLG
|.396
|16
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|24
|33/28
|K/BB
|23/21
|8
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.78 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 27th, 1.275 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.
