How to Watch the Tigers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and starter Sonny Gray on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 103 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .368 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 437 (3.9 per game).
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- In 16 starts this season, Rodriguez has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/4/2023
|Rays
|L 8-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Zack Littell
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|W 4-2
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Erasmo Ramírez
|8/7/2023
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Pablo Lopez
|8/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Sonny Gray
|8/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Bailey Ober
|8/10/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Sale
|8/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Brayan Bello
|8/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Kutter Crawford
