Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and starter Sonny Gray on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 103 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .368 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 437 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 16 starts this season, Rodriguez has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Osvaldo Bido 8/4/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Reese Olson Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays W 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Matt Manning Erasmo Ramírez 8/7/2023 Twins L 9-3 Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Joey Wentz Kutter Crawford

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.