The Minnesota Twins (60-54) will lean on Carlos Correa when they visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (49-63) at Comerica Park on Tuesday, August 8. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Twins are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+100). An 8-run total has been set for this contest.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (5-4, 3.11 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (7-5, 2.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 46, or 61.3%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 44-28 record (winning 61.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 35, or 38.9%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 32-52 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Akil Baddoo 1.5 (-120) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.