Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 59 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .225/.304/.395 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (5-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his 23rd start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Gray has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), 30th in WHIP (1.231), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Aug. 3 7.0 5 2 2 8 0 at Royals Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 6.0 7 2 2 4 1 at Mariners Jul. 17 5.2 5 5 5 5 4 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 6.0 6 6 6 5 3

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 52 RBI (89 total hits).

He has a slash line of .224/.297/.393 so far this season.

Correa will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 7 2-for-3 2 1 4 6 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 68 hits with 11 doubles, 18 home runs, 23 walks and 43 RBI.

He's slashed .238/.301/.465 so far this season.

Kepler has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .353 with three home runs and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

