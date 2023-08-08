Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .231 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

In 58.3% of his 103 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 103), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this year (17.5%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .238 AVG .224 .313 OBP .292 .363 SLG .342 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 35/17 K/BB 39/15 6 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings