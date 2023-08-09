Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .196 with seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Arias has picked up a hit in 41.5% of his 65 games this year, with multiple hits in 10.8% of them.
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Arias has picked up an RBI in 9.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 14 of 65 games (21.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.131
|AVG
|.253
|.247
|OBP
|.330
|.202
|SLG
|.421
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|2
|RBI
|8
|35/13
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.20), 20th in WHIP (1.167), and second in K/9 (12.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
