The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .196 with seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Arias has picked up a hit in 41.5% of his 65 games this year, with multiple hits in 10.8% of them.

He has homered in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Arias has picked up an RBI in 9.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games.

He has scored in 14 of 65 games (21.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .131 AVG .253 .247 OBP .330 .202 SLG .421 4 XBH 8 1 HR 4 2 RBI 8 35/13 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings