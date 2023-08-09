Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field on Wednesday at Progressive Field against Logan Allen, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (+125). The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -155 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Guardians contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Cleveland's past three games has been 8.5, a streak during which the Guardians and their opponents have gone under each time.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (39.1%) in those contests.

Cleveland has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 1-10 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 46 of its 113 games with a total.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-27 25-32 22-18 33-41 37-36 18-23

