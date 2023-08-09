You can find player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jose Ramirez and other players on the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians ahead of their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 122 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.356/.492 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 4 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 38 RBI (122 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.341/.371 so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Gausman Stats

Kevin Gausman (8-6) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 23rd start of the season.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Gausman has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks seventh, 1.167 WHIP ranks 20th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks second among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Aug. 3 4.1 8 3 3 6 2 vs. Angels Jul. 28 6.0 5 1 1 9 3 at Mariners Jul. 22 6.0 5 4 4 9 0 at Tigers Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 5.0 5 2 2 7 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 69 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .265/.340/.444 so far this season.

Guerrero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has put up 117 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashed .298/.346/.422 so far this year.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 8 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 6 0-for-5 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

