Kerry Carpenter and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .275.

Carpenter enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .556 with one homer.

Carpenter has recorded a hit in 40 of 70 games this year (57.1%), including 19 multi-hit games (27.1%).

He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 70), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has an RBI in 21 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 32.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .358 AVG .186 .408 OBP .262 .533 SLG .425 12 XBH 11 4 HR 8 15 RBI 22 25/9 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings