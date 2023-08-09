Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .237 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

In 64 of 109 games this season (58.7%) Straw has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (17.4%).

In 109 games played this year, he has not homered.

In 17 games this year (15.6%), Straw has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (2.8%) he had two or more.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (32.1%), including six games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .211 AVG .261 .271 OBP .327 .275 SLG .314 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 10 39/15 K/BB 40/18 3 SB 10

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings