Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .237 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
- In 64 of 109 games this season (58.7%) Straw has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (17.4%).
- In 109 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In 17 games this year (15.6%), Straw has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (2.8%) he had two or more.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (32.1%), including six games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.211
|AVG
|.261
|.271
|OBP
|.327
|.275
|SLG
|.314
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|10
|39/15
|K/BB
|40/18
|3
|SB
|10
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 177 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks seventh, 1.167 WHIP ranks 20th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
