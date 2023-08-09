On Wednesday, Steven Kwan (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .712, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Kwan has had a hit in 76 of 112 games this season (67.9%), including multiple hits 34 times (30.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 112), and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (22.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.1%).

He has scored in 55 games this season (49.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .254 AVG .282 .341 OBP .340 .346 SLG .396 16 XBH 18 2 HR 3 14 RBI 24 33/28 K/BB 23/21 8 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings