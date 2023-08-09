Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (60-55) and the Detroit Tigers (50-63) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 9.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-5) versus the Tigers and Alex Faedo (2-4).

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (39.6%) in those contests.

This year, Detroit has won 20 of 45 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (443 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

