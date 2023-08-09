Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .302.
- In 58.7% of his games this year (61 of 104), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (18.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (4.8%).
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 2.9%.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.238
|AVG
|.224
|.311
|OBP
|.292
|.360
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|37/17
|K/BB
|39/15
|6
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins are sending Ober (6-5) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 3.21 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
