On Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever (7-22) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (14-15). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Lynx matchup.

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-3.5) 162.5 -162 +136 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lynx (-3.5) 161.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lynx (-3.5) 162.5 -170 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lynx (-3.5) 162.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Lynx are 15-13-0 ATS this season.
  • The Fever have compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Minnesota has been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
  • Indiana has covered the spread nine times this year (9-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Lynx's 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Fever's 28 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

