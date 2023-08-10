The Indiana Fever (7-22) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (13-15) on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Prime Video

Fever vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 86 Fever 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.7

Fever vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Indiana is 13-14-0 this season.

This year, 13 of Indiana's 28 games have hit the over.

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever's defense ranks worst in the WNBA with 85.1 points allowed per game, but their offense has provided a lift, putting up 79.8 points per game (eighth-ranked in league).

Indiana is pulling down 34.3 boards per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), and it has given up just 32.2 rebounds per game (second-best).

While the Fever rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 14.4 (third-worst), they rank ninth in the league with 12.7 forced turnovers per contest.

It's been rough sledding for the Fever in terms of three-pointers, as they are amassing only 6.2 made threes per game (worst in WNBA) and are making just 31.9% of their attempted treys (third-worst).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Fever's defense is coming up short, as they rank second-worst in the league in treys allowed (8.4 per game) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.5%).

Indiana has taken 71.7% two-pointers and 28.3% three-pointers this year. Of the team's baskets, 79.4% are two-pointers and 20.6% are threes.

