The Toronto Blue Jays and Alejandro Kirk will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 84 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored 459 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.

Cleveland strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland has the third-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Noah Syndergaard (1-5) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings against the Chicago White Sox.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Syndergaard has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 White Sox L 7-4 Home Noah Syndergaard Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Xzavion Curry Jesse Scholtens 8/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays - Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah 8/11/2023 Rays - Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Williams Tyler Glasnow 8/13/2023 Rays - Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds - Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott

