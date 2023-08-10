Tigers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 10
Thursday's game at Comerica Park has the Minnesota Twins (60-56) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (51-63) at 1:10 PM ET (on August 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (3-6) for the Twins and Reese Olson (1-5) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-5.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Tigers have come away with 37 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win 25 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (452 total).
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|Rays
|W 4-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Aaron Civale
|August 6
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Matt Manning vs Erasmo Ramírez
|August 7
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Joey Wentz vs Pablo Lopez
|August 8
|Twins
|W 6-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Sonny Gray
|August 9
|Twins
|W 9-5
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 10
|Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 11
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Sale
|August 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Matt Manning vs Brayan Bello
|August 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Kutter Crawford
|August 15
|@ Twins
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Bailey Ober
|August 16
|@ Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.