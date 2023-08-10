The Detroit Tigers (51-63) square off against the Minnesota Twins (60-56), a game after Spencer Torkelson went deep twice in a 9-5 victory over the Twins, at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Twins will give the ball to Kenta Maeda (3-6, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (1-5, 4.94 ERA).

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (3-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-5, 4.94 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.94 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.94 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.

Olson has collected one quality start this year.

Olson will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.5 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Reese Olson vs. Twins

He will face a Twins squad that is batting .237 as a unit (22nd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .416 (13th in the league) with 157 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Olson has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out nine.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda (3-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 4.22, a 4.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.156.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Maeda has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Kenta Maeda vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 452 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 106 home runs, 28th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Tigers in one game, and they have gone 3-for-17 over five innings.

