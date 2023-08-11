On Friday, Andy Ibanez (hitting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .248.

In 43 of 76 games this season (56.6%) Ibanez has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.4%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (9.2%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.4% of his games this year, Ibanez has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (3.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 25 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 34 .254 AVG .241 .275 OBP .286 .418 SLG .402 13 XBH 12 4 HR 3 9 RBI 12 29/4 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings