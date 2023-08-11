Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Gabriel Arias (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .193.
- Arias has had a hit in 27 of 66 games this year (40.9%), including multiple hits seven times (10.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has driven home a run in six games this season (9.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games.
- In 14 games this year (21.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.128
|AVG
|.253
|.242
|OBP
|.330
|.198
|SLG
|.421
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|2
|RBI
|8
|37/13
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Civale (5-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 2.55 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
