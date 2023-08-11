Guardians vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (69-48) and the Cleveland Guardians (56-60) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on August 11.
The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (5-3) for the Rays and Xzavion Curry (3-1) for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-5.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.
- The Guardians have been victorious in 19, or 39.6%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Cleveland this season with a +170 moneyline set for this game.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (463 total runs).
- The Guardians have the third-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Xzavion Curry vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 7
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Gavin Williams vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 8
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Tanner Bibee vs Yusei Kikuchi
|August 9
|Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Logan Allen vs Kevin Gausman
|August 10
|Blue Jays
|W 4-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Alek Manoah
|August 11
|@ Rays
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Civale
|August 12
|@ Rays
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 13
|@ Rays
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Eflin
|August 15
|@ Reds
|-
|Logan Allen vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 16
|@ Reds
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Andrew Abbott
|August 17
|Tigers
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Tarik Skubal
