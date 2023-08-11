Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +165. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers. Cleveland games have gone under the point total five consecutive times, and the average total in this streak was 8.6 runs.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 19, or 39.6%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +165 odds on it winning this game.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 46 of its 115 games with a total.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-28 25-32 23-18 33-42 38-37 18-23

