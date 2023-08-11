Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to out-hit Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 84 home runs as a team.

Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 463 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 803 as a team.

Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.275 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Xzavion Curry (3-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

In four starts this season, Curry has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 2.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished 15 appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Xzavion Curry Jesse Scholtens 8/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah 8/11/2023 Rays - Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Williams Tyler Glasnow 8/13/2023 Rays - Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds - Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/17/2023 Tigers - Home Xzavion Curry Tarik Skubal

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.