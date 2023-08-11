Tampa Bay Rays (69-48) will go head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (56-60) at Tropicana Field on Friday, August 11 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the season.

The favored Rays have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +170. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (5-3, 2.55 ERA) vs Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-1, 2.95 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 61 out of the 94 games, or 64.9%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 16-5 (76.2%).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Rays went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Guardians have come away with 19 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Guardians the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +170 moneyline listed for this contest.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Guardians vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 19th 2nd

