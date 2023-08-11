The Tampa Bay Rays (69-48) and Cleveland Guardians (56-60) square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-3) to the mound, while Xzavion Curry (3-1) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (5-3, 2.55 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-1, 2.95 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry (3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Curry has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season entering this outing.

He has had 15 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (5-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 2.55, a 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.094.

He has earned a quality start six times in 14 starts this season.

Civale has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

