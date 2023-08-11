Kole Calhoun -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

Calhoun hit .196 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

In 46.0% of his games last year (57 of 124), Calhoun got a base hit, and in 16 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more hits.

Including the 124 games he played in last season, he went yard in 10 of them (8.1%), hitting a home run in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Calhoun picked up an RBI in 32 games last season out 124 (25.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 27 of 124 games last season (21.8%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (6.5%) he scored more than once.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 64 .185 AVG .206 .236 OBP .276 .348 SLG .314 15 XBH 12 7 HR 5 29 RBI 20 58/11 K/BB 78/16 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)