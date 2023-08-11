Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .275.
- Vierling will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .304 in his last outings.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 90 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this year (18.9%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (30.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.239
|AVG
|.309
|.309
|OBP
|.356
|.327
|SLG
|.461
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|14
|27/15
|K/BB
|38/10
|3
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 1 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
