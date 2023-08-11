The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this year (42 of 67), with at least two hits 12 times (17.9%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Cabrera has had an RBI in 14 games this year (20.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).

He has scored in 14 games this season (20.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .281 AVG .245 .346 OBP .328 .368 SLG .304 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 9 RBI 8 29/12 K/BB 18/12 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings