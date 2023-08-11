Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Read More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this year (42 of 67), with at least two hits 12 times (17.9%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 14 games this year (20.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).
- He has scored in 14 games this season (20.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.281
|AVG
|.245
|.346
|OBP
|.328
|.368
|SLG
|.304
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|29/12
|K/BB
|18/12
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 1 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
