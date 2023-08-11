On Friday, Myles Straw (batting .172 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks while hitting .235.

Straw has had a hit in 64 of 110 games this year (58.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.3%).

In 110 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In 15.5% of his games this season, Straw has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (2.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 31.8% of his games this season (35 of 110), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .207 AVG .261 .267 OBP .327 .270 SLG .314 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 10 40/15 K/BB 40/18 3 SB 10

Rays Pitching Rankings