Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oscar Gonzalez and his .324 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Aaron Civale on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .222 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- Gonzalez has had a hit in 18 of 34 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits five times (14.7%).
- He has homered in one of 34 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (11.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight games this year (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.218
|.268
|OBP
|.246
|.321
|SLG
|.309
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|13/3
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.55, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
