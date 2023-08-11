Oscar Gonzalez and his .324 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Aaron Civale on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .222 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

Gonzalez has had a hit in 18 of 34 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits five times (14.7%).

He has homered in one of 34 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (11.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight games this year (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .226 AVG .218 .268 OBP .246 .321 SLG .309 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 13/3 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings