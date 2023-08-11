Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .301 with 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Greene enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.

In 75.9% of his 79 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (12.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (29.1%), with more than one RBI in four of them (5.1%).

In 39 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .344 AVG .253 .393 OBP .335 .525 SLG .418 17 XBH 13 5 HR 5 14 RBI 13 50/13 K/BB 43/17 3 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings