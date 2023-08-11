Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Zack Short (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .236.
- Short has picked up a hit in 30 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (7.4%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Short has driven in a run in 15 games this season (22.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 12 of 68 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|25
|.255
|AVG
|.206
|.306
|OBP
|.296
|.402
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|9
|27/8
|K/BB
|18/8
|2
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, June 1 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
