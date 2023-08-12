Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .213.
  • In 33 of 72 games this year (45.8%) Baddoo has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (8.3%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 15 games this year (20.8%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (31.9%), including one multi-run game.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 33
.214 AVG .213
.264 OBP .348
.333 SLG .362
8 XBH 8
3 HR 3
8 RBI 16
33/8 K/BB 26/20
2 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • The Red Sox will send Bello (8-6) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
