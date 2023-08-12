Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Andy Ibanez (batting .310 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .246 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this year (43 of 77), with at least two hits 14 times (18.2%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.1%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has had an RBI in 17 games this season (22.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 of 77 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|35
|.254
|AVG
|.237
|.275
|OBP
|.281
|.418
|SLG
|.395
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|29/4
|K/BB
|21/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (8-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
