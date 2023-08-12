How to Watch the Brewers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Brandon Woodruff, who is the named starter for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Brewers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB action with 124 total home runs.
- Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.381).
- The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the No. 20 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (503 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Brewers' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.227).
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 128 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 485 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.388 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Woodruff (1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Woodruff is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per appearance on the hill.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesse Scholtens (1-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Scholtens has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished nine without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Johan Oviedo
|8/7/2023
|Rockies
|W 12-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Peter Lambert
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Freeland
|8/9/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Chris Flexen
|8/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Michael Kopech
|8/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dylan Cease
|8/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Bobby Miller
|8/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Lance Lynn
|8/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Andrew Heaney
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Xzavion Curry
|8/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Gerrit Cole
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Ian Hamilton
|8/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Corbin Burnes
|8/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Freddy Peralta
|8/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Javier Assad
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
