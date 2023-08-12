After hitting .080 with a double and a walk in his past 10 games, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shawn Armstrong) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Read More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has five doubles and four walks while hitting .129.

Gallagher has picked up a hit in 28.6% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.1% of them.

He has not hit a home run in his 42 games this season.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (9.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 42 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .098 AVG .154 .132 OBP .188 .118 SLG .215 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 15/2 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings