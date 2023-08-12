Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After hitting .080 with a double and a walk in his past 10 games, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shawn Armstrong) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has five doubles and four walks while hitting .129.
- Gallagher has picked up a hit in 28.6% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.1% of them.
- He has not hit a home run in his 42 games this season.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (9.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 42 games so far this year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.098
|AVG
|.154
|.132
|OBP
|.188
|.118
|SLG
|.215
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|15/2
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Armstrong (0-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.15, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .180 batting average against him.
