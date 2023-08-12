Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Eric Haase (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .202 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has had a hit in 37 of 81 games this year (45.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (12.3%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.7%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (19.8%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 18 games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.250
|AVG
|.158
|.282
|OBP
|.206
|.355
|SLG
|.203
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|6
|38/6
|K/BB
|37/8
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
