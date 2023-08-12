On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Armstrong. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .193 with seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 27 of 66 games this season (40.9%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (10.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year (9.1%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.1%) he had more than one.

In 14 games this season (21.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .128 AVG .253 .242 OBP .330 .198 SLG .421 4 XBH 8 1 HR 4 2 RBI 8 37/13 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings