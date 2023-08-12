Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (70-48) and the Cleveland Guardians (56-61) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shawn Armstrong to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-3) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (38.8%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win one times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (471 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule